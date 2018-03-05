Teen accused of making threat toward Southview HS appears in cou - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Teen accused of making threat toward Southview HS appears in court

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A local student accused of making a threat toward Southview High School appeared in court Monday.

The 17-year-old is charged with inducing panic,which is a fifth-degree felony. 

The student admitted to making the threat, with Superintendent Adam Fineske saying the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Fineske said in a statement that there is a "No Tolerance" policy for all threats to school safety.

The student will remain in detention.

