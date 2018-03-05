Police: Drug deal turns to robbery in Perrysburg Kroger parking - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police: Drug deal turns to robbery in Perrysburg Kroger parking lot

PERRYSBURG, OH (WTOL) -

Police are investigating a drug deal that turned into a robbery in Perrysburg Saturday afternoon. 

The incident occurred in the Kroger parking lot on 27322 Carronade Drive. 

Police were initially called to the scene for reports of people fighting. 

Police say when they arrived to the scene, several cars were crashed and one of the parties involved had fled the scene.

After interviewing witnesses and gathering information, police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police say the suspect who fled the scene was 18-year-old Xavier Pasquinelly of Maumee. 

Police say a warrant for Pasquinelly was issued, and he was arrested on Monday.

Pasquinelly is being charged with robbery and trafficking in marijuana.

