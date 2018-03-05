Police: Drug deal turns to robbery in Perrysburg Kroger parking lot

The security camera of a Garfield Heights bank recently recorded what probably was started out as a normal banking transaction but turned into a robbery.

The security camera of a Garfield Heights bank recently recorded what probably was started out as a normal banking transaction but turned into a robbery.

The man wanted for the rape and murder of a 13-month-old was spotted Wednesday night in a suburb outside of Pittsburgh.

According to police, the woman, Jasmine Kirkland, 23, from Findlay stabbed Mario Altman, 30, also of Findlay around 1:40 p.m. on Center St.

Police: Woman arrested for stabbing man in Findlay on Friday

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police are investigating a drug deal that turned into a robbery in Perrysburg Saturday afternoon.

The incident occurred in the Kroger parking lot on 27322 Carronade Drive.

Police were initially called to the scene for reports of people fighting.

Police say when they arrived to the scene, several cars were crashed and one of the parties involved had fled the scene.

After interviewing witnesses and gathering information, police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police say the suspect who fled the scene was 18-year-old Xavier Pasquinelly of Maumee.

Police say a warrant for Pasquinelly was issued, and he was arrested on Monday.

Pasquinelly is being charged with robbery and trafficking in marijuana.

