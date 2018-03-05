Police searching for missing 14-year-old girl

Toledo police are searching for a 14-year-old girl who they say has been missing since Friday.

Police say Sierra Robinson was last seen at Bowsher High School. Police say Robinson rode the bus to school with her sister, then left school.

Police searched the school for Sierra but were unable to locate her.

Sierra's father Chad believes she may be with her boyfriend Curtis Hogan.

Sierra is described as a white female standing at five feet four inches and weighing 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say she was last seen wearing an orange T-shirt, blue jeans and white Chuck Taylor shoes.

Police say her family believes she may be in Wauseon.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

