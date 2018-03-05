Dog dies in south Toledo house fire

Crews are on the scene of a house fire in south Toledo Monday morning.

The fire occurred at a home on Glynn Drive around 7 a.m.

Crews say the fire started in the kitchen of the home.

Crews say the people who live in the house were not home at the time of the fire, but a German Shepard was inside the house.

Crews tried to revive the dog but were unable to do so and the dog died.

Crews say it is too early to determine if the fire is suspicious.

