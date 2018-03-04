US Embassy in Turkey shut for unspecified 'security threat' - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

US Embassy in Turkey shut for unspecified 'security threat'

By The Associated Press
The U.S. Embassy in Turkey will be closed on Monday due to an unspecified security threat.

A statement posted on the embassy's web page on Sunday urged U.S. citizens to avoid the embassy in Ankara as well as large crowds and to "keep a low profile."

The statement said the embassy will be closed "due to a security threat. The Embassy will announce its reopening, once it resumes services." It did not give details on the threat.

In 2013, a suicide bomber detonated an explosive in front of the U.S. Embassy in Ankara, the Turkish capital. He killed himself and a Turkish guard. Turkish officials blamed the attack on domestic leftists.

