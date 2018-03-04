Convicted of murder in 1986, Toledo killer on death row is fighting for a new trial

The owners of a parcel of less than a half-acre taken by Ohio's turnpike commission for a construction project has won a $1 million judgment from a northeast Ohio jury for land the commission tried to acquire...More >>
The owners of a parcel of less than a half-acre taken by Ohio's turnpike commission for a construction project has won a $1 million judgment from a northeast Ohio jury for land the commission tried to acquire for less...More >>
Authorities say a woman whose 8-year-old son shot his 4-year-old sister has been arrested.More >>
A woman whose 8-year-old son shot his 4-year-old sister has been arrested.More >>
Next weekend an east coast storm will keep our weather quiet but cool.More >>
Next weekend an east coast storm will keep our weather quiet but cool.More >>
Eighty-nine years ago, one of the most well-known cartoons made his first appearance to audiences.More >>
Eighty-nine years ago, one of the most well-known cartoons made his first appearance to audiences.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
For Whitmer High School student Nick Gulch, Sunday was a day he wasn't sure he'd ever get to experience. But he's dreamed about it his entire life.More >>
For Whitmer High School student Nick Gulch, Sunday was a day he wasn't sure he'd ever get to experience. But he's dreamed about it his entire life.More >>
William Montgomery has been sitting on Ohio’s death row for 31 years after being convicted in Lucas County Common Pleas Court of committing two murders. He maintains his innocence.More >>
William Montgomery has been sitting on Ohio’s death row for 31 years after being convicted in Lucas County Common Pleas Court of committing two murders. He maintains his innocence.More >>
Zavier Simpson was a catalyst on both ends of the floor, running Michigan's efficient offense and leading its lock-down defense, and back-up big man Jon Teske scored 14 as the 15th-ranked Wolverines beat No. 8...More >>
Zavier Simpson was a catalyst on both ends of the floor, running Michigan's efficient offense and leading its lock-down defense, and back-up big man Jon Teske scored 14 as the 15th-ranked Wolverines beat No. 8 Purdue...More >>
The owners of a parcel of less than a half-acre taken by Ohio's turnpike commission for a construction project has won a $1 million judgment from a northeast Ohio jury for land the commission tried to acquire...More >>
The owners of a parcel of less than a half-acre taken by Ohio's turnpike commission for a construction project has won a $1 million judgment from a northeast Ohio jury for land the commission tried to acquire for less...More >>