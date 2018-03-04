Property owners win $1M judgment in Ohio Turnpike lawsuit

The U.S. Embassy in Turkey will be closed on Monday due to an unspecified security threat.More >>
The U.S. Embassy in Turkey will be closed on Monday due to an unspecified security threat.More >>
The owners of a parcel of less than a half-acre taken by Ohio's turnpike commission for a construction project has won a $1 million judgment from a northeast Ohio jury for land the commission tried to acquire...More >>
The owners of a parcel of less than a half-acre taken by Ohio's turnpike commission for a construction project has won a $1 million judgment from a northeast Ohio jury for land the commission tried to acquire for less...More >>
Authorities say a woman whose 8-year-old son shot his 4-year-old sister has been arrested.More >>
A woman whose 8-year-old son shot his 4-year-old sister has been arrested.More >>
Next weekend an east coast storm will keep our weather quiet but cool.More >>
Next weekend an east coast storm will keep our weather quiet but cool.More >>
Eighty-nine years ago, one of the most well-known cartoons made his first appearance to audiences.More >>
Eighty-nine years ago, one of the most well-known cartoons made his first appearance to audiences.More >>