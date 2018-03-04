Maumee rocks as Acoustics for Autism raises thousands for Project I Am

Music for a good cause is filling the streets of Maumee on Sunday.

It was the twelfth annual Acoustics for Autism to benefit Project I Am.

This year, $40,000 is expected to be raised at the benefit.

If you like music this is the place to be.

Thousands came to enjoy 66 acts, donating their time, spread out over six stages.

Since it started Acoustics for Autism has raised $200 thousand.

“We take those dollars that are raised and turn them into scholarships for people that apply for out of pocket expenses for autism,” said Scott Hayes with Project I Am.

You can apply for a scholarship at the Project I Am website.

