Army Specialist from Oregon, OH killed at Army Reserve Center in Lima

A 20-year-old Oregon man was killed on Saturday afternoon after being struck by a military vehicle at the Army Reserve Center on Reed Rd. in Lima.

According to the Shawnee Township Police Department, Army Specialist Jacob R. Wilkes was pinned between two vehicles around 1:15 p.m. and suffered severe head trauma.

Wilkes was dead before Shawnee Twp. Fire arrived on the scene.

The incident happened when a large military vehicle was being backed into a garage in order to tow a disabled vehicle out of the garage and Wilkes became pinned between the vehicles.

The incident remains under investigation by police and the U.S. Army.

