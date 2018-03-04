The Top 10 most expensive homes for sale in the Toledo area

(WTOL) - Admit it. We've all done it. Those of us that have been house hunting, at least.

After looking at the options that are in our price range, it's fun to look at the big, beautiful houses that we might never be able to afford.

For those who may be in the market or for those who just want to take a look, we've compiled a list of the ten most expensive houses for sale in the Toledo area.

We have also created a slideshow with some pictures of the houses.

Below is the full list:

1. 3395 Riverwood Court, Perrysburg - $3,950,000

11,140 square foot

7 beds

12 baths

Theater room

Pool

Finished Basement

Patio

Fenced Yard

Four-car garage

Contact: Lance Tyo, Re/Max - 419-720-5600

2. 2909 Valley View Drive, Ottawa Hills - $2,200,000

11,000 square foot

6 beds

9 baths

Theater room

Work out facility

Double staircase

Pool

Tennis court

Contact: Lance Tyo, Re/Max - 419720-5600

3. 3161 Deep Water Lane, Maumee - $1,508,800

7,473 square foot

4 beds

5 baths

Full basement

Water view

Attached garage

Contact: Wengiao Xu, Key Realty - 567-777-5391

4. 26321 Hull Prairie Road, Perrysburg - $1,395,000

5,620 square foot

4 beds

5 baths

Hardwood floors

Fireplaces in the living room, basement/rec center and master suite

Pool

Pond

Five-car garage

Contact: Michael Miller, Sulphur Springs Realty - 419-382-8311

5. 4010 LaPlante Road, Monclova - $1,349,900

8,178 square foot

Gated access

Exercise room

Indoor/Outdoor pool

Racquetball court

Gourmet kitchen

Master suite with walk-in closest

Nanny quarters

Contact: Victoria Valle, Danberry Realtors - 419-460-5587

6.9901 Neapolis Waterville Road, Waterville - $1,300,000

8,539 square foot

6 beds

7 baths

Full basement

Pond

Attached garage

Outdoor fireplace and grill area

Indoor pool

Contact: Victoria Valle, Danberry Realtors - 419-460-5587

7. 14 Tremore Way, Holland - $1,299,000

6,783 square feet

6 beds

7 baths

Two-story entry way

Bathroom in every bedroom

Rec area

Home theater

Contact: Victoria Valle, Danberry Realtors - 419-460-5587

8. 2738 Westchester Rd, Ottawa Hills - $1,295,000

5,462 square foot

5 beds

6 baths

Gourmet kitchen with island

Hardwood floors

Saltwater pool

Award-winning master bath

Contact: Lance Tyo, Re/Max - 419720-5600

9. 2420 Underhill Road, Ottawa Hills - $1,195,000

9,000 square feet

6 beds

7 baths

Pool

Tennis court

Quartzite stone patio

Two-story foyer

Three-floor master suite

Contact: Michael Miller, Sulphur Springs Realty - 419-382-8311

10. 4829 DeVilbiss Court - $925,000

7,665 square foot

5 beds

6 baths

Master suite with private deck

Indoor basketball court

Theater room

Finished basement

Overlooks 17th hole of Sylvania Country Club golf course

Contact: Victoria Valle, Danberry Realtors - 419-460-5587

