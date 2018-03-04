The Top 10 most expensive homes for sale in the Toledo area - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

The Top 10 most expensive homes for sale in the Toledo area

3395 Riverwood Court (Source: Re/Max) 3395 Riverwood Court (Source: Re/Max)

(WTOL) - Admit it. We've all done it. Those of us that have been house hunting, at least.

After looking at the options that are in our price range, it's fun to look at the big, beautiful houses that we might never be able to afford. 

For those who may be in the market or for those who just want to take a look, we've compiled a list of the ten most expensive houses for sale in the Toledo area.

We have also created a slideshow with some pictures of the houses.

Below is the full list: 

1. 3395 Riverwood Court, Perrysburg - $3,950,000

  • 11,140 square foot
  • 7 beds
  • 12 baths
  • Theater room
  • Pool
  • Finished Basement
  • Patio
  • Fenced Yard
  • Four-car garage

Contact: Lance Tyo, Re/Max - 419-720-5600

2. 2909 Valley View Drive, Ottawa Hills - $2,200,000

  • 11,000 square foot
  • 6 beds
  • 9 baths
  • Theater room
  • Work out facility
  • Double staircase
  • Pool
  • Tennis court

Contact: Lance Tyo, Re/Max - 419720-5600

3. 3161 Deep Water Lane, Maumee - $1,508,800

  • 7,473 square foot
  • 4 beds
  • 5 baths
  • Full basement
  • Water view
  • Attached garage

Contact: Wengiao Xu, Key Realty - 567-777-5391

4. 26321 Hull Prairie Road, Perrysburg - $1,395,000

  • 5,620 square foot
  • 4 beds
  • 5 baths
  • Hardwood floors
  • Fireplaces in the living room, basement/rec center and master suite
  • Pool
  • Pond
  • Five-car garage

Contact: Michael Miller, Sulphur Springs Realty - 419-382-8311

5. 4010 LaPlante Road, Monclova - $1,349,900

  • 8,178 square foot
  • Gated access
  • Exercise room
  • Indoor/Outdoor pool
  • Racquetball court
  • Gourmet kitchen
  • Master suite with walk-in closest 
  • Nanny quarters

Contact: Victoria Valle, Danberry Realtors - 419-460-5587

6.9901 Neapolis Waterville Road, Waterville - $1,300,000

  • 8,539 square foot
  • 6 beds
  • 7 baths
  • Full basement
  • Pond
  • Attached garage
  • Outdoor fireplace and grill area
  • Indoor pool

Contact: Victoria Valle, Danberry Realtors - 419-460-5587

7. 14 Tremore Way, Holland - $1,299,000

  • 6,783 square feet

  • 6 beds

  • 7 baths

  • Two-story entry way

  • Bathroom in every bedroom 

  • Rec area

  • Home theater

Contact: Victoria Valle, Danberry Realtors - 419-460-5587

8. 2738 Westchester Rd, Ottawa Hills - $1,295,000

  • 5,462 square foot
  • 5 beds
  • 6 baths
  • Gourmet kitchen with island
  • Hardwood floors
  • Saltwater pool
  • Award-winning master bath

Contact: Lance Tyo, Re/Max - 419720-5600

9. 2420 Underhill Road, Ottawa Hills - $1,195,000

  • 9,000 square feet
  • 6 beds
  • 7 baths
  • Pool
  • Tennis court
  • Quartzite stone patio
  • Two-story foyer
  • Three-floor master suite

Contact: Michael Miller, Sulphur Springs Realty - 419-382-8311

10. 4829 DeVilbiss Court - $925,000

  • 7,665 square foot
  • 5 beds
  • 6 baths
  • Master suite with private deck
  • Indoor basketball court
  • Theater room
  • Finished basement
  • Overlooks 17th hole of Sylvania Country Club golf course

Contact: Victoria Valle, Danberry Realtors - 419-460-5587

