2-car crash sends one car into building - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

2-car crash sends one car into building

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A two-car crash sent one of the cars into a building Sunday morning.

The crash occurred in north Toledo on Lagrange Street around 6 a.m. 

Police say one car crashed into another car, sending the car that was hit into a building.

It is unclear if anyone was injured during the crash.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly