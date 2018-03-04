Fire destroys house in process of being remodeled

Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Henry County Sunday morning.

The fire occurred around 6 a.m. at home that was in the process of being remodeled.

An excavator is on the scene as crews say the house has to be demolished.

Crew say the house was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

Five fire departments were on the scene to help fight the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

