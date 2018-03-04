Crews fight fourth suspicious fire in two weekends in north Toledo

Crews were on the scene of a house fire in north Toledo early Sunday morning.

The fire occurred at 1232 Bancroft near Mulberry around 3:30 a.m.

Crews say the fire started in the front of the house, causing flames to spread to the first and second floors. Officials say utilities were cut off to the house.

Crews say the house was vacant.

No one was injured during the fire.

Crews say the fire is being deemed suspicious and is under investigation.

This latest fire is next-door to a home that caught fire Saturday morning, and just a street over from two houses on Baker that caught fire last weekend.

Crews say it is unclear at this time if these four fires are related.

