Car heavily damaged in crash with pickup truck

Toledo police and rescue crews were on the scene of a two-car crash in central Toledo early Sunday morning.

The crash occurred on Bancroft between Franklin and Vermont around 2 a.m.

Police say a car was turning on a red light when it collided with a pickup truck.

Police say the pickup truck then hit a fence along the sidewalk and came to a stop at Bancroft and Vermont.

Police say the driver of the car was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, and will be cited for the crash. Police say the driver of the pickup truck was not injured in the crash.

The car suffered heavy front-end damage as a result of the crash.

Police are investigating the crash.

