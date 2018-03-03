M*A*S*H actor David Ogden Stiers dead at age 75 - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

M*A*S*H actor David Ogden Stiers dead at age 75

David Ogden Stiers (upper right) played Charles Winchester on M*A*S*H (Source: AP Images) David Ogden Stiers (upper right) played Charles Winchester on M*A*S*H (Source: AP Images)
Multiple news sources, including TMZ, are reporting that M*A*S*H star David Ogden Stiers has died at age 75.

Stiers played Charles Winchester on the show starting in 1977.

Stiers was nominated two times for Emmys for the part.

