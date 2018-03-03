As jury selection begins, most in small town already have minds made up about accused murderer

Next weekend an east coast storm will keep our weather quiet but cool.More >>
Next weekend an east coast storm will keep our weather quiet but cool.More >>
The U.S. Embassy in Turkey will be closed on Monday due to an unspecified security threat.More >>
The U.S. Embassy in Turkey will be closed on Monday due to an unspecified security threat.More >>
The owners of a parcel of less than a half-acre taken by Ohio's turnpike commission for a construction project has won a $1 million judgment from a northeast Ohio jury for land the commission tried to acquire...More >>
The owners of a parcel of less than a half-acre taken by Ohio's turnpike commission for a construction project has won a $1 million judgment from a northeast Ohio jury for land the commission tried to acquire for less...More >>
Authorities say a woman whose 8-year-old son shot his 4-year-old sister has been arrested.More >>
A woman whose 8-year-old son shot his 4-year-old sister has been arrested.More >>
Eighty-nine years ago, one of the most well-known cartoons made his first appearance to audiences.More >>
Eighty-nine years ago, one of the most well-known cartoons made his first appearance to audiences.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
“With these four dealerships, and the addition of our new free-standing Volkswagen dealership in Dayton, we will have grown to 22 rooftops, representing 22 different makes while operating in South Dakota, Wyoming and Ohio with over 1,000 associates,” White said.More >>
“With these four dealerships, and the addition of our new free-standing Volkswagen dealership in Dayton, we will have grown to 22 rooftops, representing 22 different makes while operating in South Dakota, Wyoming and Ohio with over 1,000 associates,” White said.More >>
The 17-year-old is charged with inducing panic, which is a fifth-degree felony.More >>
The 17-year-old is charged with inducing panic, which is a fifth-degree felony.More >>
The clerk's office said this is the first death penalty and high-profile case the county has seen since the 1980's.More >>
The clerk's office said this is the first death penalty and high-profile case the county has seen since the 1980's.More >>
Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.More >>
Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.More >>
Officers arrived and say they found Eliakim Yates, 18, suffering from at least one gun shot wound. Yates was treated at the scene and transported to Toledo Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.More >>
Officers arrived and say they found Eliakim Yates, 18, suffering from at least one gun shot wound. Yates was treated at the scene and transported to Toledo Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.More >>