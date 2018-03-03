Long-time Swanton firefighter dies after battle with cancer

The Swanton Fire Department says that long-time firefighter and paramedic Patty Brown passed away on Friday after a battle with cancer.

She was battling stage four lung and bone cancer.

Visitation will be held at Hope Baptist Church at 6250 South Ave. in Toledo on Monday from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m.

A firefighter walk through will happen at 7 p.m.

The funeral services will be on Tuesday at Hope Baptist at 11 a.m. followed by a procession to Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta.

Fire and Rescue personnel are welcome to attend any part of the services and accommodations will be make for any Emergency vehicles that would like to be part of the funeral procession.

The family asks that memorial contributions can be made to the Fulton County Fireman’s Association c/o Patty Brown, please mail to 432 Church St., Swanton, OH 43558.

Last Friday a benefit was held for Brown in which hundreds of people showed up to help pay for her mounting medical bills.

Brown was a long-time veteran of the department, having worked there for 30 years.

