Police: Woman arrested for stabbing man in Findlay on Friday

FINDLAY, OH (WTOL) -

A man was wounded and a woman was taken into custody on Felonious Assault charges in Findlay on Friday afternoon.

According to police, the woman, Jasmine Kirkland, 23, from Findlay stabbed Mario Altman, 30, also of Findlay around 1:40 p.m. on Center St.

When police arrived, they say Altman was outside of the house, conscious and alert with a stab wound. He was taken to the hospital.

Kirkland was found a short distance from the house, was taken to the hospital for stress-related issues, and was then taken to the Hancock County Jail.

Police are calling it a domestic dispute.

