House in Oregon damaged by fire on Saturday afternoon

A fire caused extensive damage to a house in Oregon on Saturday afternoon.

The fire happened on Starr Ave. near Wheeling St. around 3:45 p.m.

Oregon firefighters say the family that lives there was not home at the time the fire started and no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

