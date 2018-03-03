One person killed Saturday in Wood County vehicle fire

The Wood County Sheriff's Office are investigating a vehicle fire Saturday that killed one person.

According to the Wood County Sheriff's Office, officers received a report of a fully engulfed vehicle fire on U.S. 6, just east of Rangeline Road.

Officers say it is unknown at the time of the call if the vehicle was occupied or not. The time of the call was not provided.

When Weston Fire Department and EMS arrived on scene, they extinguished the fire.

Upon investigating, officers say it was determined that the vehicle was occupied by one occupant. That occupant perished in the fire.

At this time, the driver and the vehicle have not been identified due to the extensive damage.

The sheriff's office says the crash is under investigation.

