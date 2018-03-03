In Case You Missed It: Saturday Morning WTOL Interviews - March - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

In Case You Missed It: Saturday Morning WTOL Interviews - March 3, 2018

By Abigail Martinez, Digital Content Producer
Here is a list of the interviews from Saturday, March 3, 2018 on WTOL11 Your Morning:

Rob Wiercinski of the Toledo Walleye

  • Walleye are hosting "Pink in the Rink" weekend. Last game is tonight at 7:15 p.m.

  • Saturday's game will be played on pink ice to raise money and promote breast cancer awareness.

  • "Zombie Night" is Saturday, March 10. The Walleye will wear special themed jerseys

Merwin Siu, Principal Second Violinist and Artistic Administrator for Toledo Symphony Concert 

  • Mozart & More concert, Bill Eddins is conducting, coming up soon.

  • Kathleen Battle concert coming up as well. 

Natalie McCutcheon of Natalie's Rag Wreaths

  • Natalie hosts wreath making parties.

  • Shows Easter and Memorial Day themed wreaths. 

  • Talks about her upcoming April classes.

Dottie Segur with Chocolate & Wine Affair

  • Sylvania Area Family Services hosting Chocolate & Wine Affair on March 10.
     
  • Sample delicious chocolate and wine, silent auction, mystery bags and mix and mingle with friends.

Girl Scouts "MY BEST SELF" BADGE DAY

  • Young girls will be actively learning about how to stay healthy as part of the “My Best Self” badge day. 

