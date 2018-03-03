In Case You Missed It: Saturday Morning WTOL Interviews - March 3, 2018

Here is a list of the interviews from Saturday, March 3, 2018 on WTOL11 Your Morning:
Rob Wiercinski of the Toledo Walleye
Walleye are hosting "Pink in the Rink" weekend. Last game is tonight at 7:15 p.m.
Saturday's game will be played on pink ice to raise money and promote breast cancer awareness.
"Zombie Night" is Saturday, March 10. The Walleye will wear special themed jerseys
Merwin Siu, Principal Second Violinist and Artistic Administrator for Toledo Symphony Concert
Mozart & More concert, Bill Eddins is conducting, coming up soon.
Kathleen Battle concert coming up as well.
Natalie McCutcheon of Natalie's Rag Wreaths
Natalie hosts wreath making parties.
Shows Easter and Memorial Day themed wreaths.
Talks about her upcoming April classes.
Dottie Segur with Chocolate & Wine Affair
Girl Scouts "MY BEST SELF" BADGE DAY
Young girls will be actively learning about how to stay healthy as part of the “My Best Self” badge day.
