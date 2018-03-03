TFD responds to north Toledo house fire Saturday morning

Toledo fire crews responded to an abandoned house fire Saturday morning in north Toledo.

This happened on East Bancroft Street near Mulberry Street, just before 2 a.m. Fire crews say they were called to a fire at the unoccupied and abandoned house.

Crews say the fire damaged a major portion of the back of the house.

There were no injuries. The electrical was cut from the house.

Crews say the fire is being called suspicious. The exact cause of the fire is still unknown and is now under investigation.

WTOL 11 was the first on the scene.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.