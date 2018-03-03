Friday afternoon west Toledo murder suspect in custody

Toledo police are investigating a shooting that resulted in a murder in west Toledo Friday afternoon.

TPD says officers were dispatched to Fern Drive and Reen Drive on a person shot.

Officers arrived and say they found Eliakim Yates, 18, suffering from at least one gun shot wound. Yates was treated at the scene and transported to Toledo Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Toledo police also responded to St. Anne's on a second person shot.

Police say William Axel, 20, was transported from Fern Drive and Reen Drive to St. Anne's by a friend. According to police, Axel was shot at least one time and died at the hospital.

Detectives responded to the scene and opened an investigation.

A Murder warrant was filed for Yates. He will be booked into Lucas County Jail when he is released from Toledo Hospital.

Police say Kevin Dazell, 17, was charged with Felonious Assault and booked into Juvenile Detention Center for shooting Yates.

If you have any information regarding the shootings, you are asked to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

