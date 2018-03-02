Local CMU student reacts to  campus murders

Kaleb Schetter of Perrysburg is a sophomore majoring in environmental science at Central Michigan University.

“I was terrified. Sick to my stomach. Just knowing that this could be some of my friends in danger there and people I don’t even know. We’re all a Chippewa family,” Schetter said.

Schetter watched the grim images at CMU unfold on TV. He had just returned home Thursday night for spring break.

First thing crossing his mind was that there had been another school mass shooting.

“I was deeply concerned. Stuff like that is crazy and so common nowadays,” he said.

But he was wrong. A fellow student was the alleged gunman and the victims were the gunman's parents. The crime scene was a dorm that Kaleb is all too familiar.

And the killer is still on the loose.

Schetter doesn’t know what to expect when he returns from spring break in another week.

"Hopefully everything goes back to normal," Schetter said.

Despite what happened Schetter wears a t-shirt with a message expressing the feelings of all students.

It reads “All In For Central Michigan.”

