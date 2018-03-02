HCR Manorcare filing for Chapter 11, transferring ownership to separate company

Lake shore areas and the Toledo metro area will feel a strong effect of the cold waters of Lake Erie.More >>
Eighty-nine years ago, one of the most well-known cartoons made his first appearance to audiences.More >>
All of the money raised at each Polar Plunge goes to providing free sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities in Michigan.More >>
Ohio is staking another public claim to the Wright brothers' legacy amid a dispute with Connecticut over an aviator that state says flew first.More >>
The future of Ohio's once-powerful higher education advisory board remains uncertain with the panel remaining inactive because it doesn't have enough members for a quorum.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Kaleb Schetter watched the grim images at Central Michigan University, his current school, unfold on TV. He had just returned home Thursday night for spring break.More >>
Lake shore areas and the Toledo metro area will feel a strong effect of the cold waters of Lake Erie.More >>
The out-of-date system could get an overdue update for Ohioans.More >>
Jury selection for Worley, who is facing 17 charges in the kidnapping and murder of Sierah begins Monday.More >>
Toledo-based HCR Manorcare is filing for chapter 11 bankruptcy as part of a plan to get the company out of financial trouble. A separate company focused on assisted-living facilities, Quality Care Properties, will assume ownership of HCR Manorcare's operations and leadership.More >>
