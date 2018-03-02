Woman who threatened Lucas Co. Children Services faces charges

A Toledo woman is facing inducing panic charges after threatening Lucas County Children's Services over the phone earlier this week.

Toledo police said during the phone call, Telisa William used a fake name and said she was going to go down to the building on Adams and blow it up.

Police tracked the phone call and took her into custody.

No one was injured.

