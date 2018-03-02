Eleanor Ave. in west Toledo closing for sewer work on Monday

A major cross street in a large west Toledo neighborhood will be closed on Monday.

The City of Toledo announced that Eleanor Ave. will be closed between Jackman and Lewis starting on March 5.

The work is scheduled to be done on Tuesday.

Drivers are being asked to use Laskey as a detour between Lewis and Jackman.

North Haven between Cribb and Olsen Streets will also be closed for sewer work.

The work is being done by the Division of Sewer and Drainage Services.

