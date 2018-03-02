Person shot in west Toledo on Friday afternoon

Toledo Police responded to a shooting in west Toledo on Friday afternoon in which a person was shot.

The shooting happened about 1:15 p.m. on Reen Dr.

Reen Dr. is just north of Laskey RD between Secor and Tremainsville.

There is no word on the condition of the victim.

Police are looking for a man in a gold four-door Lincoln who was last seen on Lewis Avenue, just south of Alexis.

