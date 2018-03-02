Person shot in west Toledo on Friday afternoon - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Person shot in west Toledo on Friday afternoon

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo Police responded to a shooting in west Toledo on Friday afternoon in which a person was shot.

The shooting happened about 1:15 p.m. on Reen Dr.

Reen Dr. is just north of Laskey RD between Secor and Tremainsville. 

There is no word on the condition of the victim.

Police are looking for a man in a gold four-door Lincoln who was last seen on Lewis Avenue, just south of Alexis.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly