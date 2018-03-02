Copy-More than 60,000 people without power in Northeast Ohio, outages could last until Sunday

Power crews are trying to get everyone back up and running, but according to Mark Durbin with First Energy it could be a while.

"Based on the damage we are seeing there are some outages that probably will stretch into late Sunday. We are still determining that," Durbin said as of Friday morning.

The problem is the gusting winds continue to be a problem. As of Friday morning the Illuminating company had around 74,000 customers without power, which isn't far from the highest number over night which was 80,000.

"The number continues to fluctuate because the wind is still causing branches and trees to impact our system," said Durbin.

Power crews have been put on 16-hour shift and First Energy, the parent company of the Illuminating Company, is bringing in extra crews from outside the area.

"We have additional help on the way from our Toledo Edison utility and outside contractors. And we are trying to get more," Durbin said.

FirstEnergy said more than 1,500 workers are out in the field.

The energy company wants to remind people to not touch any downed wires.

Anyone without power should call FirstEnergy to alert them of the situation.

FirstEnergy said emergency services are the first priority.

The next priority would be water service plants and the largest areas without power.

The hardest hit area is Cuyahoga County and the Cleveland area.

First Energy also owns Ohio Edison which serves areas like Lorain County and much of that area has already gotten it's power back.

"Our Ohio Edison area also had about 60,000 customers out at the high point. Now down to less than 10,000, majority in Lorain County. Area," according to Durbin.

