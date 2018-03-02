Man convicted of felonious assault in 2015 road rage incident

A Toledo man faces 32 years in prison after being convicted of felonious assault stemming from a 2015 road rage incident.

Police say 27-year-old Terrance Lewis was found guilty of shooting into a vehicle on Alexis Road and I-75 in October 2015.

Police say two people were in the car at the time of the shooting.

In 2017, police gathered enough evidence to link Lewis as the operator of the motorcycle that shot into the car.

Police say Lewis eventually admitted to police that he was the driver.

Police say Lewis also faces several federal drug and firearms related charges.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.