Get help getting a job at the Youth Job Fair

Toledo and Lucas County are working together to help your kids get a summer job.

Local kids can go to the Youth Job Fair in April that will be hosted at the SeaGate Convention Center.

Leading up to the job fair, the Toledo Lucas County public library is hosting a series of workshops designed to help kids create a resume and prepare for a job interview.

"You need to be prepared. You need to know what the rules are, you need to know how to conduct yourself, if you want that entrée into lifetime work. This is an opportunity to put together a system of letting you know what it takes. I would encourage people that hear this today, don't wait until April. You can come to the source right now," said Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken.

The next workshop children can attend is March 12 at the South Branch Library.

