Mayor Kapszukiewicz reads to students for Read Across America Day

There's no better day to celebrate reading than on Dr. Seuss' birthday.

Read Across America Day wraps up a week of events aimed at getting kids interested in reading.



Toledo mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz read to students at Horizon Science Academy-Springfield in south Toledo Friday, complete with a Dr. Seuss hat.

"This is a day where we pause to reflect on how important it is to learn, and even though we're in a school with youngsters today,learning doesn't have to end when you graduate. Learning should be a life long objective," said Mayor Kapszukiewicz.



Students were also given extra reading time in their English classes. A number of reading-related activities were also planned for the remainder of the day.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.