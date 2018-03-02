Susan G. Komen, Toledo Walleye unite for 'Pink in the Rink'

Support your favorite hockey team and a great cause at the annual Pink in the Rink!

The Toledo Walleye and Susan G. Komen are teaming up to make the ice pink to raise money for breast cancer research.

Pink in the Rink will held March 2 and March 3.

You can get your tickets to the games online or at the box office at the Huntington Center.

