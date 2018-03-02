Health officials investigating outbreak in Wood Co.

The Wood County Health District is investigating an outbreak after several people have gotten sick.

Health officials say the calls started coming in Tuesday with reports of symptoms like diarrhea, nausea and vomiting.

Officials say everyone who got sick were attending a fundraising event last weekend for the conservation group "We Are Outdoors."

Officials are investigating the cause of the illness.

