Southview High School given all-clear after Thursday night bomb threat

Southview High School will still be in session after the Sylvania School District was notified of a bomb threat Thursday night.

Superintendent Adam Fineske said the threat was made at Southview High School.

He said Sylvania City Police and the Toledo Police K9 bomb unit swept the school and gave the all-clear early Friday morning.

Fineske said additional police presence will be at both Southview and Northview on Friday, as student safety is the district's top priority.

Fineske released this statement to parents Friday morning:

Late Thursday evening, the Sylvania School District was notified of a bomb threat made at Southview High School. Sylvania City Police along with the Toledo Police K-9 bomb unit did a thorough sweep of the building and gave the all clear at 1:30 a.m. The investigation into who made the threat is being addressed by law enforecment. The school day will start on time as scheduled for today, Friday, March 2, 2018. Student safety is our top priority, and for precautionary measures, there will be an additional police presence at both Southview High School and Northview High School.

This comes as Sylvania prepares for a school safety meeting with parents and patrons at 11:30 a.m. Friday.

Dr. Adam Fineske