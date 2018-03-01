Money Talks News: Best and worst things to buy in March

Clouds will increase overnight with lows in the 30s.More >>
Clouds will increase overnight with lows in the 30s.More >>
Eighty-nine years ago, one of the most well-known cartoons made his first appearance to audiences.More >>
Eighty-nine years ago, one of the most well-known cartoons made his first appearance to audiences.More >>
All of the money raised at each Polar Plunge goes to providing free sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities in Michigan.More >>
All of the money raised at each Polar Plunge goes to providing free sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities in Michigan.More >>
Ohio is staking another public claim to the Wright brothers' legacy amid a dispute with Connecticut over an aviator that state says flew first.More >>
Ohio is staking another public claim to the Wright brothers' legacy amid a dispute with Connecticut over an aviator that state says flew first.More >>
The future of Ohio's once-powerful higher education advisory board remains uncertain with the panel remaining inactive because it doesn't have enough members for a quorum.More >>
The future of Ohio's once-powerful higher education advisory board remains uncertain with the panel remaining inactive because it doesn't have enough members for a quorum.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
With the rain falling so hard Thursday morning, crews couldn't take preventative measures like laying down salt or brine ahead of the snow.More >>
With the rain falling so hard Thursday morning, crews couldn't take preventative measures like laying down salt or brine ahead of the snow.More >>
Ariel Cummings has been a big part of the Notre Dame girls basketball team for the past two years.More >>
Ariel Cummings has been a big part of the Notre Dame girls basketball team for the past two years.More >>
An important discussion happening in schools across the county. Thursday that discussion on school safety hit Bowling Green City Schools.More >>
An important discussion happening in schools across the county. Thursday that discussion on school safety hit Bowling Green City Schools.More >>
The transit authority is buying the old Goodwill building on north Huron street.More >>
The transit authority is buying the old Goodwill building on north Huron street.More >>
Looking for a job? TARTA is hiring!More >>
Looking for a job? TARTA is hiring!More >>