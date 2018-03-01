TARTA to buy Goodwill building for new transit hub

TARTA is moving forward with changes to the way it handles passengers downtown.

The transit authority is buying the old Goodwill building on north Huron street. That building will become the transit hub for TARTA, replacing the downtown loop the authority has used for decades.

They hope to begin work on the new transit hub this spring, and have the facility up and running by early next year.

