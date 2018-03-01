Oregon police work to solve 36-year-old murder case

It has been 36 years since a teenager in Oregon was brutally murdered. And still to this day, Oregon Police detectives are searching for leads and the community's help with the city's only unsolved murder.

Sharon Ward,17, was hit in the head twice by her attacker and also had slashed her wrists and was left her for dead in a snowy corn field back in February of 1982.

Oregon Detectives reopened her case five years ago, and every year since, on the anniversary of Ward's death, they post her story on social media in hopes of getting new information that could lead them to her killer.

"I made a promise to her sister and good friends as long as we were with the police department we would continue to work on this case. So we seek out as many leads as possible and every year we post it hoping someone will come forward because we know there are people out there who know something and we are hoping they have the courage to disclose to us what they know so we can finally get some closure in this case," explained Sergeant Kelly Thibert with the Oregon Police Department.

Anyone with any information that would lead detectives to Sharon Ward's killer is encouraged to call Oregon PD.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.