Revolutionary surgery changes quality of life for Toledo area woman

Clouds will increase overnight with lows in the 30s.More >>
Clouds will increase overnight with lows in the 30s.More >>
Eighty-nine years ago, one of the most well-known cartoons made his first appearance to audiences.More >>
Eighty-nine years ago, one of the most well-known cartoons made his first appearance to audiences.More >>
All of the money raised at each Polar Plunge goes to providing free sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities in Michigan.More >>
All of the money raised at each Polar Plunge goes to providing free sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities in Michigan.More >>
Ohio is staking another public claim to the Wright brothers' legacy amid a dispute with Connecticut over an aviator that state says flew first.More >>
Ohio is staking another public claim to the Wright brothers' legacy amid a dispute with Connecticut over an aviator that state says flew first.More >>
The future of Ohio's once-powerful higher education advisory board remains uncertain with the panel remaining inactive because it doesn't have enough members for a quorum.More >>
The future of Ohio's once-powerful higher education advisory board remains uncertain with the panel remaining inactive because it doesn't have enough members for a quorum.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Still to this day, Oregon Police detectives are searching for leads and the community's help with the city's only unsolved murder.More >>
Still to this day, Oregon Police detectives are searching for leads and the community's help with the city's only unsolved murder.More >>
The medical technology used in this procedure is called Balloon Kyphoplasty. Dr. Thomas Andreshak performed the noninvasive outpatient procedure on Sturgill, who found out her Osteoporosis caused a fracture of her spine.More >>
The medical technology used in this procedure is called Balloon Kyphoplasty. Dr. Thomas Andreshak performed the noninvasive outpatient procedure on Sturgill, who found out her Osteoporosis caused a fracture of her spine.More >>
State Representative Bill Reineke helped announce the new Ohio Partnership for Water, Industrial, and Cyber Security.More >>
State Representative Bill Reineke helped announce the new Ohio Partnership for Water, Industrial, and Cyber Security.More >>
They set out to feed those in need in Central Toledo, but now students from St. John's Jesuit are working to renovate a house for a family who they couldn't walk away from.More >>
They set out to feed those in need in Central Toledo, but now students from St. John's Jesuit are working to renovate a house for a family who they couldn't walk away from.More >>
Hull Prairie Intermediate in Perrysburg is making sure students and staff remain safe in the event of a hostile intruder.More >>
Hull Prairie Intermediate in Perrysburg is making sure students and staff remain safe in the event of a hostile intruder.More >>