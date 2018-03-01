FCA sales shows Jeep brand leading the way

Fiat Chrysler released its February sales numbers Thursday, and it showed that the Jeep brand is once again leading the way.

Overall, Fiat Chrysler saw a one percent drop in sales from last February. However, the Jeep brand posted its best February retail sales ever, up 10 percent.

The Toledo-built Wrangler played a big role in the increase and posted the brand's biggest February sales numbers ever which are up 17 percent.

