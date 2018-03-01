TPD investigating armed robbery at west Toledo hotel - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TPD investigating armed robbery at west Toledo hotel

(Source: RNN) (Source: RNN)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police are investigating a violent armed robbery that happened at a west Toledo hotel.

Toledo Police said a man walked into the Red Roof Inn on Executive Parkway Wednesday asking to rent a room. That's when he allegedly pulled out a stun gun and used it on one worker's stomach, head and hand.

The male subject then took some cash and ran off.

He is still on the run. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly