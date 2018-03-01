TPD investigating armed robbery at west Toledo hotel

Toledo police are investigating a violent armed robbery that happened at a west Toledo hotel.

Toledo Police said a man walked into the Red Roof Inn on Executive Parkway Wednesday asking to rent a room. That's when he allegedly pulled out a stun gun and used it on one worker's stomach, head and hand.

The male subject then took some cash and ran off.

He is still on the run.

