Genoa offers internet purchase exchange zone

There's now a internet purchase exchange zone in Genoa which is welcomed for everyone to use.

It's monitored by camera 24 hours a day outside the police station.

The area is for when someone is buying or selling something online and have to meet up with another person for the sale.

Genoa police does recommended letting your seller or buyer know are going to meet at a local police station ahead of time.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.