City of Toledo cancels first TAWA neighborhood meeting

The City of Toledo has canceled its first neighborhood meeting on the Toledo Area Water Authority.

The decision to cancel was made because of the weather. But there is no need to worry. Neighbors still have a few more chances to voice their opinions over the next few weeks.

Toledo City Council President Matt Cherry and Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz agreed the public meeting for Thursday should be cancelled for safety reasons.

The remaining scheduled meetings are listed below:

Thursday, March 8, 5:30-7:30 p.m - Council District 3, East Toledo Family Center, 1020 Varland Ave.

Thursday, March 15, 6-7:30 p.m. - Council District 5, Sanger Branch Library, 3030 West Central Ave.

Thursday, March 22, 6-8 p.m. -Council District 6, Friendship Park Community Center, 2930 131st St.

Monday, March 26, 6-7:30 p.m.- Council District 1, Gesu Sullivan Center, 2049 Parkside Blvd.

Thursday, March 29, 5:30-7:30 p.m.- Council District 4, Nexus Healthcare, 1415 Jefferson Ave.

Leaders from Toledo, Lucas County, Maumee, Perrysburg, Sylvania, Whitehouse, Fulton County, Monroe County, and the Northwestern Water and Sewer District signed a memorandum of understanding regarding regional water on Jan. 31.

