Police: Man uses stun gun to rob Red Roof Inn

Toledo police are investigating a violent armed robbery at a west Toledo hotel.

The robbery occurred at the Red Roof Inn on Executive Parkway on Wednesday.

Police said the man had a towel over his face and asked the front desk if he could rent a room.

Police say that when one of the employees asked him for his ID and credit card, the man refused and pulled out a stun gun.

According to police, another employee walked out of the back room as the man pulled out the stun gun, and the man stunned the employee in the stomach, head and hand.

Police say the man took an unknown amount of cash and fled the scene before police arrived.

The man is described as a black male standing at six feet and weighing 250 pounds.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

