Trial date set for TPD officer involved in crash

A Toledo police officer is facing several charges after his involvement in a crash.

Officer Mohammed Nasser was in court Wednesday. He was wheeled into the courtroom with his leg propped up.

His leg was pinned in place as a result of an injury he suffered during the crash in December.

Police say Nasser was speeding in a police cruiser when he hit an SUV.

The woman driving the SUV was also sent to the hospital with injuries.

The judge set Nasser's trial date for April 17.

Nasser will remain out of jail on bond pending the conclusion of the case.

