No one hurt during 6-vehicle crash involving three semi trucks

Monroe police were on the scene of a crash involving three semi trucks Wednesday.

The crash occurred on northbound I-75 south of Exit 14, which is the Elm Avenue Exit.

Police say vehicles were merging due to construction further north on the highway when the driver of an SUV was not able to stop in time and rear-ended a semi.

Police say a semi coming up behind this crash was able to stop before hitting the SUV, but was rear-ended by a '30 Ryder box truck. The box truck was then hit from behind by another semi. That semi was then rear-ended by another passenger vehicle.

Police say no one was injured as a result of the crash.

Police say one of the semi trucks also leaked oil and other fluids onto the highway, causing further dangerous driving conditions.

The entire northbound side of the freeway was closed until the scene was stabilized. The highway was reduced to one lane for more than three hours as the scene was cleared.

The driver of the SUV and the driver of the box truck were both sited for failing to stop in an assured clear distance.

