Wood Co. Sheriff's Office investigating deadly ATV crash

Police are investigating an ATV crash that killed one in Wood County on Wednesday.

The crash occurred on Cross Creek Road west of Hull Prairie Road in Middleton Township around 11:30 a.m.

Police say 61-year-old James Weihl of Bowling Green was traveling eastbound when he went off the road and overturned before coming to rest in a field.

Police say Weihl was pronounced dead at the scene.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.