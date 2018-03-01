Crews on scene of suspicious fire in central Toledo

Clouds will increase overnight with lows in the 30s.More >>
Clouds will increase overnight with lows in the 30s.More >>
Eighty-nine years ago, one of the most well-known cartoons made his first appearance to audiences.More >>
Eighty-nine years ago, one of the most well-known cartoons made his first appearance to audiences.More >>
All of the money raised at each Polar Plunge goes to providing free sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities in Michigan.More >>
All of the money raised at each Polar Plunge goes to providing free sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities in Michigan.More >>
Ohio is staking another public claim to the Wright brothers' legacy amid a dispute with Connecticut over an aviator that state says flew first.More >>
Ohio is staking another public claim to the Wright brothers' legacy amid a dispute with Connecticut over an aviator that state says flew first.More >>
The future of Ohio's once-powerful higher education advisory board remains uncertain with the panel remaining inactive because it doesn't have enough members for a quorum.More >>
The future of Ohio's once-powerful higher education advisory board remains uncertain with the panel remaining inactive because it doesn't have enough members for a quorum.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
The crash occurred on northbound I-75 south of Exit 14 on Wednesday.More >>
The crash occurred on northbound I-75 south of Exit 14 on Wednesday.More >>
Police say a 61-year-old man was riding an ATV when he went off the road and overturned before coming to rest in a field.More >>
Police say a 61-year-old man was riding an ATV when he went off the road and overturned before coming to rest in a field.More >>
Police say a man heard a noise and thought someone was shooting at him,so he jumped out of a window and ran to a neighbor's house.More >>
Police say a man heard a noise and thought someone was shooting at him,so he jumped out of a window and ran to a neighbor's house.More >>
Police say the girl told the manager her parents had left her at the restaurant. Police say the girl did not know her last name, her parents' names, or her address.More >>
Police say the girl told the manager her parents had left her at the restaurant. Police say the girl did not know her last name, her parents' names, or her address.More >>
Police say they responded to a call that there was one victim with a gunshot wound to the head around 8 p.m. Friday evening.More >>
Police say they responded to a call that there was one victim with a gunshot wound to the head around 8 p.m. Friday evening.More >>