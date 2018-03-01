Police searching for driver after chase ends in crash

Police are searching for a man who lead them on a chase through north Toledo Wednesday night.

Police say the chase ended around 1 a.m. at the intersection of Lagrange and Champlain.

Police were pursing an SUV after the driver failed to pull over.

Police say the chase came to an end when the SUV crashed into an oncoming van. Police say the driver of the SUV then got out of his vehicle and fled on foot.

Police searched the neighborhood on foot with K9 officers, but were unable to find the driver.

The driver of the van did not suffer any injuries.

