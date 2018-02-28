Toledo Area Humane Society receiving more animals through new program

The Toledo Area Humane Society has some new additions. Dozens of new dogs were d ropped off Wednesday and are waiting to go home.

It is all part of a relocation program led by the ASPCA. The organization launched the WaterShed Animal Fund Rescue Ride program just last year.

"We work with the shelters in the south that have an extremely high intake and high population of animals," Travis Hayes with the ASPCA said.

The program aims to move animals to shelters where they have a greater chance at adoption.

At the Toledo Area Humane Society, dozens of dogs are now closer to finding new homes.

"It's nice to be able to stretch our reach to help shelters in other parts of the country that really need the help," President and CEO of the Toledo Area Humane Society Stephen Heaven said.

Most of the animals are turned in as strays or the owner surrenders.

The ASPCA d ropped off about 30 dogs Wednesday, transporting them all the way from Mississippi. Their length of stay here is expected to be very short.

"There was a litter of puppies that I brought here like the first week of January, that they just became old enough to be weaned from their mom on Saturday, and they're all gone already," Hayes said.

The program is currently in 18 states in the Midwest. Last year, more than 5,000 cats and dogs were transported to different shelters.

"Almost all of the shelters that we d rop off at, they're gone within a week," Hayes said.

The Toledo Area Humane Society has received, on average, 1,000 animals through this program. Drop offs there take place about a couple times a month.

For the ASPCA, it is all about reaching higher.

"We did some good work last year but you know the goal is to never be satisfied because we wanna try to help as many animals as we can," Hayes said.

